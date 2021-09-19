Navjot Singh Sidhu & Sukhjinder Randhawa Top Picks By Sonia Gandhi For Punjab CM: Sources

After Ambika Soni's refusal to take up the Punjab CM post, sources on Sunday, reported that the front runners for the post are now Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. While Congress was mulling over choosing Sunil Jhakar as the Hindu face for CM post, on the instance of several MLAs, a Sikh face is now the choice for the top post. The 79-year-old CM Capt Amarinder Singh resigned from his post claiming that he was being 'humiliated by Sidhu' and the High Command. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

Sidhu to be CM?

Sources state that in the CLP meeting held on Saturday many MLAs/ ministers said that if Congress had to appoint a Hindu as CM, Ambika Soni can be a good option. But, many others from the Navjot Singh Sidhu camp, reached out to Priyanka Gandhi and demanded that as Punjab is the only Sikh majority state, the CM of Punjab should be a Sikh - even if it is for 5 months. Soni, who met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, refused to take up the CM post on being offered. Jhakar, on the other hand, was recently made Punjab state chief after Congress failed to win a single seat in 2020 Delhi elections. He later handed the post to Sidhu.

After Capt Amarinder Singh's resignation, the Congress legislative party meet passed two resolutions - lauding Singh's work as CM and empowering Sonia Gandhi to pick the next CM as there was no consensus found in the meeting. While another CLP meeting had been called at 11 AM today, it has now been cancelled as Congress plans to directly announce the CM pick. Singh, who is still in Congress, has specifically said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as CM.

Amarinder Singh resigns

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post after 9.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust". Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. Vowing to remain in politics, Singh said, "I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon". While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.