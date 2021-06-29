Navjot Singh Sidhu Assured Post After Punjab Polls; Warned Against Anti-CM Tirade: Sources

Ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu's meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi later on Tuesday, sources told Republic TV that this is the Congress high command's last attempt to reach out to the Amritsar East MLA. Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28 to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit. In the last month, the panel has met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, Ministers and the CM to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

As per sources, the former swashbuckling cricketer has been assured that he will be given an important post after the election. At the same time, the party top brass has warned Sidhu that action will be taken against him if he continues making statements against Amarinder Singh and the Punjab government, sources added. On the other hand, it has reportedly refused to give a public assurance to the Congress MLA.

Sidhu-Amarinder Singh rift widens

While Navjot Singh Sidhu has continued to be an MLA after resigning from the Cabinet in July 2019, he maintained a distance from party activities. Moreover, he has been repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delay in justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive.

The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9. Breaking his silence on Sidhu's attacks, Singh on April 27 dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit. Furthermore, he contended that Sidhu wanted to join some other party. The attempts to mollify Sidhu seem to have failed for the time being as he hit out at the Punjab government in a series of interviews on June 20.

Writing on Twitter on June 20, the Congress MLA stressed that he had served as a Lok Sabha MP, Rajya Sabha MP, MLA and Minister with the sole aim of changing the "system" that runs Punjab. He has described the "system" as two powerful families controlling Punjab and overriding the interests of the state for their vested interests. According to the former Minister he had rejected all offers of being accommodated in the Cabinet after the "system" refused to initiate any reform. This was seen as a veiled attack on the Punjab CM, who has been accused by Sidhu of protecting the Badals.