Navjot Singh Sidhu Blocked By Anti-farm Laws Protesters, Shown Black Flags In Ludhiana

A day after receiving a significant party post, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, Navjot Singh Sidhu faced criticism from protesting farmers at Bhagat Singh Marg in Ludhiana. The farmers' union has alleged the Congress party of not doing anything in the past three years for the farmers after making false promises before the 2017 elections. The demonstrators have also accused Sidhu of doing 'drama' after getting promoted. On-ground visuals show a large crowd of protestors raising black flags against him.

Punjab | Protests& black flags shown to Navjot Singh Sidhu on his arrival at Bhagat Singh Marg



A Farmers Organisation was protesting against farm laws&wanted to question Sidhu. Congress was on the other side&wanted to avoid clashes. No lathi-charge: Avtar Singh, SHO Banga pic.twitter.com/1leLs8DeZR — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

The protesting farmers have been raising their voice against Bharatiya Janta Party and its leaders, however, now the Congress party and ruling reign of Punjab is also facing backlash. Several ministers of BJP Haryana including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also stopped by the protestors with violent outcry during several events. The farmers have in fact announced that they will raise their voices against every action of the Haryana BJP and Chief Minister Khattar.

Navjot Singh Sidhu- New PPC President

The Congress party in Punjab was in major political turmoil ahead of the Assembly Elections, which will take place next year, and had to take the final call. The dispute between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and rebel leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had reached a level where a final decision was desperately needed.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had also formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, on May 28 to bring a resolution in the matter. Since the last month, the panel has met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, Ministers and the Punjab CM to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. While Amarinder Singh has affirmed on multiple occasions that he will honour any decision taken by Gandhi, he has not publicly reacted to the announcement so far.

Finally, on July 18, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, ending days of anticipation and tussle within the state party unit.

Farmers' protest

Meanwhile, the agitating farmers have been protesting at the Delhi border and several other locations since November last year against the new farm laws. Regarding the same, the Union Government and the farmer leaders have had several talks but there is still no resolution. Narendra Tomar recently asked the farmers' organisation to halt the protests and hold a lawful discussion with the government.