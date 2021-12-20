Navjot Singh Sidhu Demands 'Hang Those Who Do Sacrilege' Amid Two Lynchings In Punjab

In the wake of the two lynchings in Punjab over 'sacrilege', Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday demanded to hang those people who committed Beadbi (sacrilege). Addressing a rally in Malerkotla, he alleged that there was a conspiracy to disturb the peace of Punjab. Two men have been lynched in the weekend over sacrilege in Amritsar's Golden temple and Kapurthala's Nizampur Gurudwara.

Sidhu: 'Hang those who do Beadbi publically'

"Today also conspiracies are afoot to disturb the peace of Punjab. I, Navjot Singh Sidhu, announce that if anywhere Beadbi happens (sacrilege) be it Quran Sharif, Bhagavad Gita or Guru Granth Sahib - they should be brought in front of the people and hanged to death. They should get the biggest punishment of the Constitution, because that is intended to outrage religious feelings," he said.

He added, "Anyone can make mistakes, but this is not a mistake but an attempt to destroy a community. We can say 'India is Akhand', but understand the unity of India. We should reignite the feelings of brotherhood to hit back at such attempts. Let the fragrance which emanates from the unity of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians spread across the world. If someone disturbs our unity, teachings of our gurus, our Punjabiyat, he will be destroyed to pieces". Politicians from across the spectrum slammed the attempted sacrilege but remained mum on the lynching.

Punjab is built on strong foundation of Oneness & universal brotherhood laid down by Guru Sahib.. No divisive forces can destroy strong social fabric of Punjabi Community. Deliberate & malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings should be dealt with deterrent punishment pic.twitter.com/x8TPRLfCEO — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 19, 2021

Kapurthala & Amritsar lynching

On Sunday morning, a man was lynched to death for allegedly attempting to desecrate Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the Nizampur Gurudwara. Locals claimed that the man tried to escape after being caught by the Gurdwara authorities who handed over the alleged accused to Sikh outfits. In the visuals, the alleged accused was seen being tied up and thrashed to death by the officials. Later, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon stated that they had not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib or the Guru Granth Sahib in Nizampur Gurudwara. The police further noted that the accused was lynched to death based on a video claiming sacrilege, but the police found no such evidence.

At 5:45 PM on December 18, an unknown youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Caught on CCTV, the man is seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to grab the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly thrashed by enraged devotees. The police found no identification on the accused and a postmortem of the body is currently being done to ascertain his identity. An SIT has been constituted to probe the sacrilege.