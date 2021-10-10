Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu broke his fast on Saturday after Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra appeared before the UP SIT in the Lakhimpur violence case. Demanding action against Mishra, the cricketer-turned-politician had announced his indefinite hunger strike and 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) on October 8 after meeting the family of journalist Raman Kashyap, who was killed in the violence. The leader had vowed to fast until death if action was not taken against the Union Mos Home's son.

On Saturday, as Ashish Mishra reached the Crime Branch to join the investigation, Navjot Sidhu decided to put an end to his hunger strike saying that 'truth had won.' Speaking to the media, the PPCC president stated that no person was above 'justice'- which was the basic character of good governance in a state.

"Satyamev Jayate, truth always wins. There is nothing bigger than justice. Justice marks good governance. No person no matter how big he is, is above justice. That is the truth. In this fight for truth, we have won. The families have won. They don't want compensation, they want justice. That is why we took this path of truth. A politician needs to have character. This trust in the government needs to return," Navjot Sidhu said.

Ashish Mishra in judicial custody

Mishra was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh SIT on Saturday over his alleged role in the Lakhimpur violence in which eight people including four farmers died. DIG Upendra Agarwal, who is heading the 9-member SIT had accused him of 'not cooperating' during his interrogation. "Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the cour," DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur, said.

Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri ensued when farmers began protesting against the Farm Laws outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend on October 3. Claiming that Ashish Mishra killed 4 farmers by allegedly shooting them and running over them with his car, farmers resorted to stone-pelting and killed 4 BJP workers with lathis and swords.

Mishra has been sent to judicial remand till October 11. According to his lawyer Avdesh Kumar, the court will hear his matter on October 11, Monday and will decide on whether he needs to be remanded to police custody.