Navjot Singh Sidhu Fires 'puppets In The Form Of Frontmen' Attack: Who Is It Meant For?

A day after Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced that political strategist Prashant Kishor has joined as his principal advisor, former state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has slammed his government by saying that the state government's money is going to the “puppets in the form of frontmen”, on his YouTube Channel.

Sidhu said, “Why should 99 percent of people of the state suffer? Why is this money not utilized for making schools, hospitals? The rulers have been filling their pockets.”

He further said, “In 1997, the debt on the state was Rs 15,250 crore and now, as per the budget estimates for the current fiscal, it is Rs 2.48 lakh crore. If soft loans against mortgaging of public property are considered, then it will touch Rs 3.50 lakh crore.”

While drawing a comparison with Tamil Nadu, Sidhu added, "A state like Tamil Nadu earns Rs 32,000 crore from excise alone. Is there a comparison?” he asked.

Prashant Kishor appointed Principal Advisor To Punjab CM

On March 1, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced that political strategist Prashant Kishor has joined as his principal advisor. Singh stated that they would work together for the betterment of the people of Punjab. As per sources, Kishor will plan Congress' election campaign for the Punjab Assembly election due next year. It is pertinent to note that the political strategist was credited for Congress winning 77 out of 117 seats in the 2017 Punjab Assembly election. At present, Kishor is shaping TMC and DMK's campaign for the West Bengal Assembly polls and Tamil Nadu Assembly polls respectively. Earlier in the day, he wished DMK supremo MK Stalin on his birthday and wrote on Twitter, "With DMK all set for a landslide victory under your leadership this is going to be a truly special year for you and the people of Tamil Nadu".

Kishor is to have a cabinet-level rank and will be paid a token Re 1 salary, though he will avail of privileges afforded to ministers, such as a personal residence, camp office, conveyance, etc.

READ | Prashant Kishor Appointed Principal Advisor To Punjab CM; To Shape Cong Campaign In Polls

READ | Second Innings In Punjab Politics? Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets Sonia Gandhi; Chatter Grows

Earlier in February, Sidhu had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi and it was learned that they discussed considering an active role for him in the party, news agency PTI quoting its sources said. It was speculated that the former cricketer, who has remained away from Punjab politics ever since he resigned from the state cabinet, is reconsidering taking up a ministerial berth. That is likely to not have worked out, given that Sidhu is back to sniping at the Amarinder Singh government.

READ | 'Dispel Misinformation On MSP': Captain Amarinder Expresses Concerns To PM On Farm Laws

READ | Punjab Civic Polls: AAP Demands CM Amarinder Singh's Resignation Amid Skirmishes