Navjot Singh Sidhu Foresees Farmers As 'game Changers' For Punjab In 2022; Proposes Agenda

Even as his standoff with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh continues, Navjot Singh Sidhu again raised his voice for the farmers protesting against the farm laws. In a new take on Monday, the Congress MLA stressed the need to transform the power of the farm unions into an economic force via cooperatives. He maintained that this can happen only by influencing policymakers with a "progressive agenda" which goes way beyond seeking the repeal of the agrarian legislation.

According to the former swashbuckling cricketer, the Punjab government should adopt agrarian reformer Sir Chhotu Ram's policy on farm debt. Moreover, he advocated measures such as giving Minimum Support Price on dal, oilseeds, vegetables and fruits besides ensuring cold storage facility for farmers and exporting produce to Central Asia. Most importantly, Sidhu opined that farmers can be "game changers" for the resurrection of the state in 2022, when the Assembly polls are scheduled to take place.

Earlier on May 25, the Amritsar East legislator along with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu hoisted a black flag at their residence in Patiala in opposition to the three farm laws. Listing the defects of these laws passed by Parliament, Sidhu requested everyone else to follow his example. He vowed that the black flag will not be removed unless the agrarian legislation is repealed or an alternative method of assured MSP and procurement by the state government is formalized.

Save Farmers, Save Democracy!

The impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.