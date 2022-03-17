Navjot Singh Sidhu Hails Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For 'unfurling Anti-mafia Era' In State

Congress leader and former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab's new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu remarked that Bhagwant Mann is the "happiest man" and hailed him for unfurling an "anti-mafia era in Punjab".

Sidhu said that Mann faces a "mountain of expectations" while expressing hope that he revives Punjab with pro-people policies. Earlier, too, the cricketer-turned-politician had hailed the AAP leader for coming to power after Congress faced an embarrassing defeat in the Assembly polls. Referring to AAP's landslide victory in Punjab, he said "people have voted for change".

The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects … Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti - Mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations …hope he rises to the occasion , brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro - people policies … best always — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 17, 2022

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

Meanwhile, Sidhu tendered his resignation on Wednesday following Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's instructions. Gandhi had asked state Congress chiefs of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to resign after the grand old party was heavily routed in these states in the recently held Assembly elections.

"As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation," tweeted Navjot Singh Sidhu

As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation … pic.twitter.com/Xq2Ne1SyjJ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann informed that he will make a major announcement on Thursday. This comes a day after he was sworn-in as the Chief Minister. He has asserted that no one in the history of Punjab has taken such a huge decision before. Mann took oath as the state's 17th Chief Minister on Wednesday in presence of thousands of people. The swearing-in ceremony was held in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan. The ceremony was also attended by AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Mann was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Punjab Assembly elections

The Punjab Assembly election was a multi-cornered contest with key players being Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa. While the AAP won a landslide mandate in the Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly, the Congress was reduced to 18 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two seats, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) three seats and Bahujan Samaj Party one seat.

(With inputs from ANI)