Navjot Singh Sidhu Hardens Anti-farm Laws Stance, Hoists Black Flag At Residence

On Tuesday, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu along with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu hoisted a black flag at their residence in Patiala in opposition to the three farm laws. At around the same time, his daughter Rabia unfurled a black flag at the Sidhus' Amritsar home. In a message to the people on this occasion, the cricketer-turned-politician opined that every farmer in Punjab has been compelled to protest due to the increasing debt and diminishing incomes in the last 20-25 years.

Listing the defects of the three farm laws passed by Parliament, Sidhu requested everyone else to follow his example. He vowed that the black flag will not be removed unless the agrarian legislation is repealed or an alternative method of assured Minimum Support Price and procurement by the state government is formalized. It is pertinent to note that the Congress party has extended full support to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's call for nationwide support on May 26, marking 6 months since the commencement of the farm stir.

The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws. As a part of the protest, the SKM leaders have appealed to all citizens to put black flags on their houses and vehicles and burn effigies of the Union government. Already, farmers have started gathering in large numbers despite the fact that India is battling the second wave of COVID-19.

Hoisting the Black Flag in Protest ... Every Punjabi must support the Farmers !! pic.twitter.com/CQEP32O3az — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 25, 2021

The impasse over the farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.