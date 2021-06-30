Navjot Singh Sidhu Holds 'long Meeting' With Priyanka Day After Rahul's 'no Meeting' Claim

Amid the infighting within the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday held a 'long meeting' with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This comes a day after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi issued a statement saying that 'no meeting' had been scheduled with Sidhu who claimed to have left his residence to meet the top brass namely- Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu on Wednesday posted a photo with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharing that he had held a 'long meeting' with her, contrary to claims of Rahul Gandhi.

Had a long meeting with @priyankagandhi Ji 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Wd4FYXFrhr — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 30, 2021

Rahul Gandhi says 'no meeting' with Sidhu

On Monday, Sidhu's team confirmed that he would meet with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on June 29. This statement came after Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh returned from Delhi, unable to meet with the Congress high command amid the infighting. Thereafter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clarified that no such meeting had been scheduled with Sidhu. "No meeting with Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu)", said Rahul as he left his residence for 10 Janpath, party's president Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Last month, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had formed a three-member committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit.

After the three-member committee constituted by the Congress to look into the tussle gave its recommendations to Rahul Gandhi, sources reported that the top brass in Delhi is 'upset' with Sidhu and he has been given a 'last warning.' It was also reported that the Congress party is upset with the unparliamentary language being used by the former Punjab Minister.

However, differing stances within the Congress high command emerged after reports suggested that the former cricketer-turned-politician had been assured 'an important post' after the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections.