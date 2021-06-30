'Navjot Singh Sidhu Is A Misguided Missile': SAD Thunders As Punjab Congress Rift Persists

Weighing in on the rift in Punjab Congress, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal described former swashbuckling cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu as a "misguided missile". Addressing a press briefing in Amritsar on Wednesday, Badal mocked the Congress MLA's political acumen recalling that the latter had jumped ship from BJP. Maintaining that Punjab doesn't need a person who does "acting", the former Deputy CM stressed that the people will prefer a leader who has a development agenda.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile that is not under control, can hit in any direction including himself. Today, Punjab doesn't need a person who does acting but one who thinks about the development of the state: Sukhbir Singh Badal, President, Shiromani Akali Dal pic.twitter.com/MTMKndQFS0 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

A day earlier, Sidhu was left embarrassed as ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi denied that he was scheduled to meet the former cricketer. However, sources told Republic TV that the Congress MLA abandoned his security after reaching Delhi, shifted into a private car and held an unofficial meeting with senior party leaders. Moreover, his security left the Punjab Bhawan at around 8.15 am on Wednesday to pick him from an undisclosed location, sources added. He has been reportedly assured a key post after the polls and warned against making statements against Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu trains guns on Amarinder Singh

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive. The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9.

Breaking his silence on Sidhu's attacks, Singh on April 27 dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit. Furthermore, he contended that Sidhu wanted to join some other party. In order to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28.

In the last month, the panel has met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, Ministers and the CM to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the attempts to mollify him seem to have failed for the time being as he hit out at the Punjab government in a series of interviews on June 20. In a veiled dig at Amarinder Singh and the Badals, he hit out at "two powerful families" whom he accused of controlling Punjab and overriding the interests of the state for their vested interests.