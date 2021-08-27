Another fresh controversy embroiled the Punjab Congress on Friday after state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu issued a threat to the Congress high command. Addressing a public meeting in Amritsar, Navjot Singh Sidhu gave an ultimatum to the Congress party, saying that he won't 'spare them' if they don't allow him to take decisions.

"I have asked the high command to allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades. However, if you don't let me take decisions, if you stop me from taking decisions... then I will not spare anyone," he said.

#WATCH:"... If you don't let me take decisions, I won't spare... (ent se ent baja dunga)...": Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/1KeMuPBlZy — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Sidhu under fire over advisors' remarks

The warning by Sidhu comes amid the row surrounding the contentious statements that his advisors-- Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg had passed earlier this week. While Garg questioned Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's criticism of Pakistan, suggesting that it was 'not in the interest of Punjab', Mali came under fire for claiming that Jammu and Kashmir is a 'separate country'. He had also shared a controversial sketch of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Reportedly, the Congress high command had pressurised the cricketer-turned-politician to sack the two over their remarks, which could possibly backfire ahead of the crucial Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. They had also expressed their unhappiness with Sidhu over the controversy, which gave the BJP and SAD an opportunity to hit out at the party. Malvinder Singh Mali resigned earlier today and alleged that some people are against the emerging 'Punjab Model' and have derailed the dialogue process.

Over the last weeks, Sidhu's demand to oust Amarinder Singh has also fallen through. His camp has failed to convince AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat to remove Amarinder Singh as the Punjab CM, sources told Republic TV. Rawat has maintained that the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections will be contested under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh.