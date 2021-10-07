Navjot Singh Sidhu, Other Congress Leaders Detained En Route To Lakhimpur Kheri

In the latest development, Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu along with other leaders were detained while marching towards Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday. A large number of party leaders including ministers, legislators, and workers first assembled at Mohali and then marched towards Lakhimpur Kheri. Before they could reach Lakhimpur, they were detained near Sahranpur by the Uttar Pradesh Police. From Saharanpur, they were taken to Sarsawa Police Station.

'Won't move an inch'

First, the march led by Navjot Singh Sidhu was stopped and were asked to return to which the Sidhu, attacking Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, said, "MoS has been left free, is its father rule of law? He added, "We don't attack from behind, Ashish Mishra drove on them from behind."

"Beat us up, we will faint, die but won't move back an inch. If UP police can leave Mos Mishra free even after murder then we can be left free as well," Sidhu further said, after which he along with other Congress leaders were detained and taken to Sarsawa Police Station.

Earlier, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi had gone to Lakhimpur to meet the families of the victims. Speaking to media thereafter, the Gandhis had lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath govt demanding the arrest of accused Ashish Misra. Sources have informed Republic TV that the UP Police has formed three teams to nab accused Ashish Mishra, the son of MoS Ajay Mishra. Sources further say that the UP Police have so far arrested 2 persons and have detained three others in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed the police to submit a report on the probe.

Lakhimpur violence

Farmers from Lakhimpur and other districts of the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh started gathering in Lakhimpur, ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was to lay the foundation stone of government schemes in Lakhimpur. The police reached out to the protesting farmer in view of Maurya's arrival. However, the farmers refused to budge.

A convoy of three cars, allegedly went to receive Maurya. The cars were stopped by the farmers, and during this time, a jeep allegedly being driven by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra ran over the farmers. This led to violence between the two groups, leading to the death of 8, including 4 farmers. Thereafter, Police forces were deployed in the area, and a case was registered against Ashish Mishra at Tikunia police station.