Navjot Singh Sidhu Says His Security Reduced, Calls Mann 'most Protected CM'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday called Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann the “most protected CM” as he took on the AAP government over the law and order situation in the state and also claimed that his security has been pruned.

Sidhu further slammed the Mann government over the pruning of security of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala and also making it public.

Sidhu visited the Moosewala's parents in Mansa district and expressed grief over the murder of the Pujabi singer in May last year. Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was pruned by the Punjab Police on temporary basis.

The cricketer-turned-politician came out of the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday after serving nearly 10 months in a 1988 road rage case.

Addressing the media here, Sidhu attacked the Mann government over the law and order issue in the state and said it was the first responsibility of any government to ensure it.

“Are they (government) supposed to protect or perpetrate crime,” asked Sidhu with Moosewala's parents beside him.

Referring to Moosewala, Sidhu said, “He was global star. Why was his security pruned? Did it ever happen when you reduce security and you make it public? There is no such norm."

"What happened with him (Moosewala), the same thing is happening with another Sidhu today. I do not care,” he said, claiming that the Z Plus security he earlier got is now down to 13 personnel.

“Today, I have 13 security men with me. Why? ...Sidhu should remain immobilized and could not come out of his house and should not speak the truth,” he claimed.

“I want to say that I am not afraid of death,” he said.

He said he will not stop speaking with pruning of his security. “Forget it, you cannot suppress the voice of truth by withdrawing a bulletproof vehicle. Punjab understands it and is watching,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that Chief Minister Mann used to say what was the need for security men. “Today, you are the most protected CM. When your cavalcade passes, vehicles cannot be seen in dust,” he said while taking a dig at the CM.

Sidhu further hit out at the CM for seeking paramilitary force from the Centre.

“Now friend, you have brought 50 companies (of paramilitary force). Which mega deal you have signed,” he asked Mann.

Sidhu said the crime rate is soaring in the state. “What will be its impact? Investments, you are talking about, they are just on papers. Nobody will come,” he said.

Sidhu said he had heard that the CM had once said that he would bring foreigners to work in Punjab. “Friend, your own children are outside,” he said taking a swipe at the CM.

He also said that former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who is now AAP MLA, was now speaking against them.

Sidhu said gangsters, who are in police custody, are political pawns and they were used for meeting political motives.

“Gangsters are political pawns and somebody else is pulling the strings,” he said and slammed the government for deploying heavy security for gangsters when they are brought to courts for hearings.

He also raised questions over security in jail premises, referring to a purported TV interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, saying that the state government has 2G mobile jammers in jails while the gangsters have 5G mobile phones. “And then their interviews are run,” he said.

Referring to the murder of Moosewala, Sidhu said the use of sophisticated weapons in the crime was a conspiracy to defame Punjab and also show that there was no law and order in the state.

He alleged that jails have turned into 'suvidha centres' - or convenience points - for crime because politicians use youths who have gone astray.

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh also raised the issue of Bishnoi's interview on a TV channel and said no action has been taken so far in his son's murder case.