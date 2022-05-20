A day after he was sentenced to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment in a road rage case, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu sought more time from the Supreme Court to surrender. Mentioning the matter before an SC bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala on Friday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi urged the court to grant his client one more week to surrender on medical grounds. However, the SC asked Singhvi to file an application in this regard and mention it before the bench led by CJI NV Ramana.

1988 road rage case | Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's lawyer senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi seeks a week's time for his client to surrender citing some "medical conditions"



Supreme Court asks Singhvi to move a proper application and mention it before the CJI bench — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Subsequently, BJP hits out at Sidhu:

18/19th May : Sidhu fit enough to protest on elephant



20th May: Sidhu tells SC he needs 2-3 weeks time on “medical grounds” to surrender



mockery of law! Even bigger mockery is @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @INCIndia not kicking him out because they love his pro Pak stand pic.twitter.com/oFKS4XTaQJ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 20, 2022

Earlier in the day, multiple supporters reached his Patiala residence to meet him. Sources also told Republic TV that he might file a curative petition in the apex court as a last-ditch attempt to overturn his sentence. Sidhu's impending incarceration adds to his series of woes which commenced during the Punjab Assembly polls when he suffered a humiliating defeat in Amritsar East at the hands of AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur.

Subsequently, he was asked to step down as the Punjab Congress president. After the ex-cricketer skipped multiple Congress events and criticised his own party publicly, Punjab AICC in-charge Harish Chaudhary wrote to Sonia Gandhi on April 23 seeking an explanation from the former as to why disciplinary action shouldn't be taken against him. As per sources, the matter has now reached the party's disciplinary committee.

The 1988 road rage case

The incident took place on December 27, 1988, when Navjot Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu got into an argument with 65-year-old Gurnam Singh over a parking space in Patiala. They were accused of hitting the senior citizen, after which he passed away. While Sidhu and his friend were acquitted by a local court in September 1999, they were held guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder 7 years later by the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Both of them were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years. However, an apex court bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul acquitted Sandhu and convicted the Punjab Congress president under IPC Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) on May 15, 2018. Sparing Navjot Sidhu a jail term, the SC bench imposed a fine of Rs.1000 on him. The SC's latest verdict came on a review plea filed by the family members of late Gurnam Singh seeking the enhancement of the sentence.

They maintained that the apex court's judgment was "misdirected" both on facts as well as evidence. On May 19, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul held, "In our view, some material aspects which were required to be taken note of appearing to have been somehow missed out at the stage of sentencing, such as the physical fitness of respondent No.1 (Sidhu) as he was an international cricketer, who was tall and well built and aware of the force of a blow that even his hand would carry. The blow was not inflicted on a person identically physically placed but on a 65-year-old person, more than double his age".

It added, "Respondent No.1 cannot say that he did not know the effect of the blow or plead ignorance on this aspect. It is not as if someone has to remind him of the extent of the injury which could be caused by a blow inflicted by him. In the given circumstances, tempers may have been lost but then the consequences of the loss of temper must be borne."