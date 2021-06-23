Navjot Singh Sidhu Summoned By 3-member Congress Panel Again Day After 'last Warning'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been summoned by the three-member Congress panel formed to end the infighting in Punjab Congress on Wednesday. This development comes a day after sources revealed that Sidhu had been given a 'last warning' by the Congress party's top brass which has asked him to refrain from using unparliamentary language against its party leaders.

While speaking to the media, a member of the Congress panel and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said, "My answer is yes (on Sidhu being called to the panel). A report has been submitted. And hopefully will get a reply by July 8-10. I've now asked to collect his (Navjot Singh Sidhu's) statements (on Punjab govt)."

Congress top brass gives 'last warning' to Sidhu

Yesterday, sources reported that the Congress top brass is unhappy with leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and has issued a 'last warning' to him. Amid the infighting between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh, the three-member committee constituted by the Congress to look into the tussle gave its recommendations to Rahul Gandhi last week. After the meeting, sources reported that the top brass in Delhi is 'upset' with Sidhu and he has been asked to either 'fall in line or fall out.' It is being reported that the Congress party is upset with the unparliamentary language being used by the former Punjab Minister.

Last week on June 13, the three-member committee formed to strengthen the party ahead of the 2022 Punjab Elections met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence. The panel headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and J P Aggarwal briefed Rahul Gandhi on the standoff between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Rahul Gandhi also met some leaders from Punjab, including Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra and has summoned 13 legislators who have expressed discontent against Sidhu. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has demanded an end to the tussle and has asked for a 'final decision' to be taken with respect to Sidhu's position in the Congress party.