Navjot Singh Sidhu Surrenders In Road Rage Case Day After SC's One-year Jail Term Order

A day after he was sentenced to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment in a road rage case, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu reached the Patiala court and surrendered before District and Session Judge Tarslem Mangla on Friday. Republic has learnt that the Congress leader has been taken into custody, and will soon be sent to the jail.

#BREAKING on #CongSackSidhu | Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders in Patiala after being given one year jail term in 1988 road rage case.



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/5AGjNT20CG pic.twitter.com/P0tOFkDVmz — Republic (@republic) May 20, 2022

The development comes hours after the cricketer-turned-politician sought more time from the Supreme Court. Mentioning the matter before an SC bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwal, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had urged the court to grant his client one more week to surrender on medical grounds. However, the SC asked Singhvi to file an application in this regard and mention it before the bench led by CJI NV Ramana.

Road rage case against Sidhu

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu got into an argument with Gurnam Singh, a resident of Patiala, over a parking spot. Sidhu, and his associate Rupinder Singh Sandhu allegedly dragged him out of his car and beat him after which he passed away. In 1999, a sessions court in Patiala acquitted Sidhu and his associate citing a lack of evidence and giving the benefit of the doubt. On a petition challenging this verdict, the Punjab and Haryana High court convicted Sidhu in 2006 of culpable homicide and sentenced him to three years in jail.

Sidhu challenged the conviction in the Supreme Court, which held that there was no evidence that the death of the victim was caused by a single blow in the road rage case. Sidhu was acquitted in connection with the culpable homicide charges but was convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt. The court had slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on Sidhu.