Navjot Singh Sidhu To Meet K C Venugopal And Harish Rawat On Oct 14

Amid continued turmoil in the Punjab Congress, state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Harish Rawat at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

The meeting comes after Sidhu had last month posted his resignation on Twitter apparently miffed at the appointments and cabinet reshuffle under Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Channi had last month replaced Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of the state and Sidhu was reportedly unhappy with the allocation of cabinet portfolios and appointments of the advocate general and director general of police.

AICC general secretary and party in-charge for Punjab Rawat said Sidhu will meet him and AICC general secretary (organisation) Venugopal in the national capital for a discussion on organisational matters related to the party's state unit.

“Sh. Navjot Singh Sidhu, President Punjab Congress will be meeting me and Sh. Venugopal ji for discussion on certain organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee at Venugopal ji's office on 14th October at 6 PM," Rawat tweeted.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has not taken any decision on Sidhu's resignation while Channi and some state leaders have been trying to convince the Punjab Congress chief to withdraw his resignation.

Sidhu in a cryptic tweet on October 2 had said, "Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi" "Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win and every punjabi win," he had said.

Sidhu had earlier held meetings and deliberations with party MLAs and leaders and workers over the organisational setup.

The office bearers of the new body of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) and district presidents are yet to be appointed.

Sidhu was made the Punjab Congress chief in July despite strong opposition from the then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The party had also appointed four working presidents of the PPCC.

Later, two general secretaries and a treasurer of the Punjab Congress were also appointed.

However, after Sidhu raised questions over the appointments of director general of police, state's advocate general and “tainted” leaders, the party formed a coordination panel for consultation before any major decision is taken by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government.