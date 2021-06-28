Navjot Singh Sidhu To Meet Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi On June 29 Amid Punjab Cong Infighting

While the internal tussle in the Punjab unit of the Congress party is yet to reach any logical conclusion, scoops suggest that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be meeting the party's top brass- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday. The meeting between the leaders will be the first after the three-member committee submitted its report to Rahul Gandhi in a bid to resolve the ongoing dispute in the Congress, and is expected to have the Gandhi brother-sister duo pacify the disgruntled leader to reach an amicable solution before the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

The meeting comes not even a week after the Congress top brass made evident its 'unhappiness' with Sidhu's acts. The cause of unhappiness predicted as the Amritsar MLA's continuous use of unparliamentary language, the party leaders issued 'last warning' to him, and directed him to either 'fall in or out of the line'.

Earlier on June 11, the three-member committee formed by Sonia Gandhi comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat had submitted its report. Constituted on May 28 in the wake of the increasing rift between the Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Amarinder Singh factions, the panel met all stakeholders to ascertain their views, and submitted the report, and even briefed Rahul Gandhi. Leaders like Punjab Congress president Sunil Jhakhar, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Manish Tewari later met Rahul Gandhi and apprised him of the situation after infighting escalated in the state.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has demanded an end to the tussle and has asked for a 'final decision' to be taken with respect to Sidhu's position in the Congress party while Sidhu has time and again asserted that he is not interested in any cabinet position, let alone that of Deputy Chief Minister.

The rift between Sidhu and Amarinder Singh widens

While Navjot Singh Sidhu has continued to be an MLA after resigning from the Cabinet in July 2019, he maintained a distance from party activities. Moreover, he has been repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delay injustice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive.

The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9. Breaking his silence on Sidhu's attacks, Singh on April 27 dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit. Furthermore, he contended that Sidhu wanted to join some other party. In another development, the ex-cricketer has dared Amarinder Singh to take action amid speculation that the Punjab Vigilance Bureau is investigating some allegations against him and his aides.