Navjot Singh Sidhu's Jail Term 'not A Very Good News For Congress', Says LoP Partap Bajwa

Congress Minister Partap Singh Bajwa and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa expressed his disappointment after Navjot Singh Sidhu was sentenced to one year of imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Bajwa said that it is not pleasant news for their party, but the apex Court's decision has to be respected.

The SC verdict has come in connection with a road rage incident that took place on December 27, 1988. Navjot Singh Sidhu allegedly hit a man named Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death. The family of the victim had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking a modification of its previous order which had acquitted the former Punjab Member of Legislative Assembly.

''It's not very good news for the Congress': Partap Singh Bajwa

"You can't question the judgement of the highest court of the nation. So, in our point of view, it is not very pleasant news, but we will have to go ahead with the Court's decision. This is not good news for Congress as well as for the Sidhu family. Sidhu is a good person and a good colleague of ours. This unfortunate incident happened in 1988 almost 35 years ago, at that time he was not a part of Congress and was a budding cricketer. Sometimes past also catches up with you," said Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa.

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in 1988 road rage case

The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year of rigorous imprisonment in the three-decade-old road rage case. Sidhu will now be taken into custody to serve the sentence.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul had reserved its order on an application seeking to enlarge the scope of notice in the 1988 case against Sidhu. The court today ordered a one-year jail sentence for Sidhu, but rejected a plea for fastening culpable homicide against the cricketer-turned-politician. The apex court had on May 15, 2018, set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order awarding him a three-year jail term in the case, but held him guilty of causing hurt to a senior citizen. Holding Sidhu guilty of "voluntarily causing harm" to the victim, the Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

It is pertinent to mention, the case has gone through session court, high court, and Supreme Court since 1988. The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala had on September 22, 1999, acquitted Sidhu and his associate, due to lack of evidence and giving him the benefit of the doubt. The order was challenged by the victim's families before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years imprisonment. Sidhu then filed an appeal before the apex court challenging this order.