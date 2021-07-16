Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Posters Ripped Off In Ludhiana Amid Punjab Congress Tussle

Amidst the ongoing power tussle in Punjab Congress, the posters of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu put up by his supporters, were ripped off in Ludhiana. Shortly after Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat hinted that a 'formula" has been established for Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu to work together, posters of Sidhu were put up at various places in Ludhiana.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Rawat said that Captain Amarinder Singh has been the Cheif Minister of the state for over 4.5 years and the party would go with him in the upcoming polls. On asked if Sidhu will get state chief position, he said that a "formula" has been established around the same.

However, sources report that the CM and his supporters are unhappy with Congress High Command's decision to elevate Sidhu as state party president while keeping Singh as the CM face for 2022 polls. As the Punjab Congress infighting continues, Navjot Sidhu is in Delhi to meet the High Command following the summon. Captain Amarinder Singh is also holding a separate meeting with his supporters in Chandigarh to discuss the new changes.

CM Amarinder unhappy with Sidhu's appointment as PPCC Chief

Sources report that Capt Amarinder Singh is adamant that if Sidhu would be appointed as Punjab Congress chief, the party will break up. Challenging Sidhu's elevation, Captain Amrinder has suggested a 'Hindu face' for the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, to replace Sunil Jakhar. The CM reportedly told interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi that a Hindu face could balance the vote bank for upcoming elections.

Amarinder vs Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu has repeatedly targeted the Punjab CM's functioning. Though Congress High Command has intervened to solve the crisis, the outcome has remained elusive. Recently, Sidhu said that the opposition Aam Aadmi Party recognises his vision and work for Punjab.

While Sonia Gandhi has shown faith in Captain Amarinder Singh's leadership, Sidhu has the backing of party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.