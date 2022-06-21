Navneet & Ravi Rana Back Rebelling Maha MLAs, Says 'CM Uddhav Following Congress' Path'

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Independent Parliamentarian Navneet Rana on Tuesday justified the rebellion of disgruntled Shiv Sena MLAs and blamed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime for mistreating its legislators. She claimed that more than 50% of Shiv Sena MLAs have more interest in BJP as they do not trust CM Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

"Shiv Sena should self-introspect, MLAs should not be blamed in any way because in the two and a half years, the way they have been treated by their own party and by the alliance party (MVA), I think their rebellion is justified. If one party (Shiv Sena) has come along for 56 years and now the votes are getting split in Rajya Sabha as well as in Vidhan Parishad, then there is definitely something lacking in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. We knew more than 50% of Shiv Sena MLAs will vote for BJP as these MLAs have more interest in BJP and do not trust Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. Maharashtra is a financially strong state," Navneet Rana said.

On being asked about Hanuman Chalisa, Rana said, "I have recited Hanuman Chalisa 11 times on the flight as from the very first day, I have always wanted the Maharashtra crisis should go away."

'Uddhav Thackeray Following Congress' Path': Ravi Rana

Meanwhile, Navneet's husband, Independent MLA Ravi Rana, also responded to the political crisis in Maharashtra and said that Uddhav Thackeray's leadership brought the state to a halt. He added that the Maharashtra Chief Minister has not only betrayed the people and their representatives but also insulted the ideologies of Bal Thackeray.

"The two-and-a-half-year tenure of the arrogant Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, brought Maharashtra to a halt. MLAs are the representatives of the people, and when the people do not get justice do only then the MLAs rebel and that is visible in Maharashtra today. This is the result of their deeds and they will have to bear it. The countdown for Uddhav has began as he has forgotten the ideologies and direction led by Balasaheb, and now walking on the path of Congress. They have not only betrayed the people of Maharashtra but also Balasaheb," he said.

Rebellion hits MVA alliance

In a major jolt to the ruling MVA alliance in the state, senior Minister Eknath Shinde and at least 40 other Maharashtra MLAs have reportedly rebelled against the party. Currently holed up at a 5-star hotel in Surat, they are believed to be in touch with BJP. As the MVA government is in trouble, CM Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting of all Sena MLAs at noon today.

The explosive development comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. Hit by cross-voting, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had called an urgent meeting of MLAs at his 'Varsha' residence. However, the party has been unable to contact 11 of its MLAs since last night.

In the June 20 MLC elections, BJP managed to get its 5th candidate elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council despite lacking the numbers. From the MVA partners, the NCP and the Shiv Sena won two seats each, while Congress could only bag one seat. A total of 11 candidates were in the fray for the 10 seats. BJP needed 22 votes from outside the party for its fifth candidate. As per sources, BJP got 26 more votes from outside, 130 votes in total in the first preference, suggesting that the Sena, NCP, and Congress MLAs cross-voted, just like in the Rajya Sabha elections.

(Image: PTI/Twitter-@CMOMaharashtra)