Navneet & Ravi Rana Face More Trouble As BMC Issues Notice For Inspection Of Their Home

Even as Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana continue to languish in jail, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials pasted a notice on the door of their residence in Khar, Mumbai. The notice was issued by the designated officer of Ward H/west under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. This provision allows its officials to visit any building and ascertain whether any illegal alterations have been undertaken. As per the notice, the designated officer revealed that he would enter the premises any time on May 4 for inspection, taking photos and measurements.

Here is the notice issued by the BMC:

Rana couple arrested

Though Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence, they were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on April 23. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.

In the wee hours of April 24, the Mumbai Police filed a case against them under Section 153 of the IPC which deals with assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. Even as the Rana couple petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea on Monday while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action. Their judicial custody will end on May 6.