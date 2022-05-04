Navneet & Ravi Rana Get 2nd Notice From BMC For 'illegal Construction' At Their Residence

Even after independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA, Ravi Rana, were granted bail by a Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday, troubles do not seem to end for the couple. According to Republic's sources, the Rana couple has been slapped with a second notice for alleged illegal construction by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A complaint was filed about illegal construction on the eighth floor of the Lavie building where the Ranas have an apartment. The BMC officials visited the building at around 12.30 pm. However, the apartment was locked and the team returned without conducting an inspection. The BMC team will visit their residence again on Thursday or Friday.

The H Ward office of the BMC, on May 2, had issued a notice to the society and occupiers of the eighth floor under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, over a complaint of illegal construction. According to the imposed section, the BMC officials can enter any premises for the purpose of inspection, survey, or execution of necessary work.

Navneet and Ravi Rana get bail

Navneet and Ravi Rana were granted bail by the Mumbai Sessions Court on Wednesday. The couple's judicial custody was supposed to end on May 6. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had filed an 18-page response in the court, arguing against any relief for the Ranas, citing the sedition charge and other cases registered against them.

Even though the Rana couple called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence, they were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on April 23. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.

On April 24, Mumbai Police filed a case against them under Section 153 of the IPC which deals with assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. Even as the Rana couple petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea on Monday while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action.