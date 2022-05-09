Navneet & Ravi Rana Meet Speaker Om Birla; Will Record Statement Before LS Panel On May 23

In a big development, Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday. After the meeting, Navneet Rana revealed that the Lok Sabha speaker had expressed his regret over what had transpired with her, and had appointed a date for a hearing before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee. As an MP of Amravati, Navneet Rana will record her statement before the Committee, and if charges are found to be true, action will be taken against the accused mentioned in her complaint.

"I have met Om Birla sahab who is the chairperson of our parliament, and who takes great care of every member of our parliament. I detailed what happened to me and how I was arrested, and treated in jail, on whose behest false charges were slapped and how the Mumbai police commissioner directed action against me. He has given me a date of May 23, whatever complaint I had, a date has been selected where I will be asked to give my complaint both in a written and oral format before the Privilege (Committee)," said Navneet Rana.

She added, "I have appealed to him to give us justice and in case those accused are found guilty, they will be charged as per the law. He has expressed regret over what happened to me and has assured me that no members, especially women members should be treated in this manner. The names of Mumbai CP and others have been raised in my complaint. I will speak the truth before the Privilege and as a member of Lok Sabha, the entire country has faith in us."

Rana couple face re-arrest threat

Navneet and Ravi Rana walked out of jail on May 5, after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's private residence, 'Matoshree'. After being released, the Amravati MP was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital over her spondylosis, which worsened during her jail term.

Speaking to the media after being discharged on May 8, Navneet Rana challenged CM Uddhav Thackeray to contest against her. She stated, "I challenge you (Uddhav Thackeray). I fought you standing in front of the public. This one woman will stand in front of you and will respond to your unfair fight."

Given her statements to the reporters, the Maharashtra Government on Monday filed an application against the duo for speaking to the media and thus violating the court's bail conditions. While granting bail, the court put forth conditions to the duo to refrain from publically commenting on the matter.

While the Mumbai Sessions Court did not immediately issue a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against them, it issued a notice seeking their reply on why an NBW shouldn't be issued against them over the alleged violation.