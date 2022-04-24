Navneet & Ravi Rana Remanded To Judicial Custody For 14 Days Over Hanuman Chalisa Row

In a big development on Sunday, Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Bandra court's holiday bench. They were arrested by the Mumbai Police a day earlier over the Hanuman Chalisa faceoff and spent the night at the Santacruz Police Station. Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act were invoked against them.

At the outset, Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat sought custody of the Rana couple for 7 days. Appearing for the accused, senior advocate Rizwan Merchant opposed this plea and questioned the sections mentioned in the FIR. After hearing the arguments from both sides on the remand application, Judge AA Ghaniwale rejected the plea for police custody. Though Navneet and Ravi Rana filed a bail application, it will be heard by the court on April 29. The Amravati MP and the Badnera MLA will be sent to the Byculla Jail and the Arthur Road Jail respectively.

The arrest of Navneet & Ravi Rana

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by MNS president Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree on Saturday.

Amid vociferous protests from Shiv Sena workers and the police issuing them a notice asking them to not disrupt the law and order situation, they called off their plan citing PM Modi's visit to Mumbai on Sunday evening. However, they were still taken to the Khar Police Station and placed under arrest. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, their lawyer Rizwan Merchant argued that the arrest of his clients was illegal and unconstitutional.