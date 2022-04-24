In more trouble for Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, the Mumbai Police invoked sedition charges against them. Speaking to the media after they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days, Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat revealed that Section 124A i.e sedition was imposed for inciting hatred and dislike for the state government and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

He elaborated, "They were given a notice under Section 149 that it is your duty to maintain peace and so, you go back. But they didn't abide by the notice and challenged the government. This showed their insincere motive".

Meanwhile, the accused's lawyer Rizwan Merchant described the police case as "bogus" and revealed that a second FIR had been filed against his clients in order to arrest them again in the scenario of them getting bail. He also contended that Gharat had "miserably failed" to point out any utterance by his client which amounted to showing disaffection towards the state government. Moreover, he disapproved of the applicability of Section 124A and Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

When he was called upon by us to show that particular part of the remand application or those words which were supposed to have been uttered by the accused to show disaffection towards the state govt, he miserably failed: Rizwan Merchant, advocate of Navneet & Ravi Rana pic.twitter.com/1QTE1yEQEE — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

Briefing the reporters, the senior advocate said, "The remand application which was filed by the Khar Police Station was confined to only Section 153A and charges under the Bombay Police Act. In the remand application for the first time, the unfairness and dishonesty of the police department is reflected. After the FIR was registered by the Khar Police Station on the complaint of Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur Rana against the other side, there is a second FIR which appears to have been registered by the police against Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband Ravi Rana."

"That is the charge of 353 IPC of obstructing a public servant in discharge of official duties. That it appears is in connection with the incident that has taken place at their residence. If the charge of 353 was made out in respect of the incident at the residence, there is no reason why that charge could not have been added in the first FIR. The arrest memo also does not show the charge of 353," he added.

Merchant also mentioned, "We argued that Hanuman Chalisa is nothing but praise of Lord Ram. Praise of Lord Ram and praise of Lord Hanuman go hand-in-hand. So if there is a particular chanting which is done in the presence of another religion, then he may be justified in saying that the offence under Article 153A has been committed. But the place where the Hanuman Chalisa was supposed to be chanted was outside the house of people who claim to love Lord Ram. And if they love Lord Ram, the question of wanting to chant Hanuman Chalisa shouldn't be affecting them at all."

Rana couple sent to jail

Earlier in the day, the Bandra court's holiday bench rejected the police's remand application but ruled in favour of the judicial custody of the Rana couple. Though the latter applied for bail, the court asked the police to file its response on April 27 whereas the hearing on this application will take place on April 29. They were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday despite taking back their decision to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'- the Maharashtra CM's residence. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana will be taken to the Byculla Jail and the Arthur Road Jail respectively.