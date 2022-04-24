Navneet & Ravi Rana To Be Produced Before Court Today; FIR Against Sena Workers Accessed

A day after their arrest, Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana will be produced before the Holiday bench of the Bandra court at 11 am on Sunday. They spent the night at the Santacruz Police Station after being shifted there from the Khar Police Station at around midnight. As per sources, the police is likely to seek their remand after booking them under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

Meanwhile, Republic TV accessed a copy of the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police against Shiv Sena workers who created a ruckus outside the Khar residence of the Rana couple. Filed on the complaint of Khar Police Station Sub-Inspector Rahul Deshmukh, the FIR states that around 600-700 unknown workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party gathered in front of their building in protest against their decision to chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of the Maharashtra CM's 'Matoshree' residence. According to the police, these party workers pushed aside the barricades, rushed toward the building and used abusive and intimidatory language.

The FIR added that they didn't heed the police's command to disperse from the spot thus creating a law and order situation. Moreover, it mentioned that the people living in this area faced inconvenience. Thus, the Sena workers were booked for unlawful assembly, violating the restrictions imposed by the police and creating tensions in the area.

The arrest of Navneet & Ravi Rana

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by MNS president Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree on Saturday.

Amid vociferous protests from Shiv Sena workers and the police issuing them a notice asking them to not disrupt the law and order situation, they called off their plan citing PM Modi's visit to Mumbai on Sunday evening. However, they were still taken to the Khar Police Station and placed under custody. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, their lawyer Rizwan Merchant argued that the arrest of his clients was illegal and unconstitutional.