Navneet And Ravi Rana To Visit Delhi On May 9; Meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Om Birla

In a massive development, Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Ravi Rana, will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow (May 9). The politician-couple will be flying to Delhi on Monday, May 9, where they will meet the Home Minister along with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Reacting to the visit, BJP leader Ram Kadam affirmed his support to the Rana couple's cause and said, "The court has given a setback to Maharashtra government on how they misused the police power and booked them under sedition. The police tortured them in jail and that is also out."

"Mrs. Navneet Rana is an honorable member of the parliament representing over 20 lakh people. Her husband Mr. Ravi Rana is a member of the legislative assembly. So meeting Home Minister is a routine visit. When Shiv Sena goons attacked them, the Centre had given them protection. We support their issue on Lord Hanuman Ji," he added.

#BREAKING | Hanuman Chalisa Faceoff: Rana couple to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi tomorrow



Tune in to watch #LIVE update here: https://t.co/5Gyu7oxc14 pic.twitter.com/C28Bb42hZq — Republic (@republic) May 8, 2022

Navneet Rana fires fresh challenge to CM Thackeray

After a high-voltage drama in Maharashtra, Navneet and Ravi Rana walked out of jail on May 5, a day after a Mumbai court granted them bail. They were in jail for more than a week after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's private residence, 'Matoshree'.

On Sunday, May 8, Navneet Rana who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital over her spondylosis was discharged. Speaking to the media after being discharged from the hospital, Navneet Rana said, "If reciting Hanuman Chalisa is a crime then I am ready to be in jail for ten years".

Further, she challenged CM Thackeray to contest against her. The Amravati MP stated, "I challenge you (Uddhav Thackeray). I fought you standing in front of the public. This one woman will stand in front of you and will respond to your unfair fight."

Notably, Navneet Rana has also alleged that she suffered a lot of 'atrocities' in jail where casteist slurs were hurled at her. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also sought a report from the Maharashtra government over her allegations.

Maharashtra | Amravati MP Navneet Rana undergoes an MRI scan and a full body checkup at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of pain in the chest, neck, and different parts of the body as well as spondylitis.



(Pics shared by the MP's office) pic.twitter.com/4xmzQANpXe — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat has informed that they are likely to file a Contempt of Court Plea against the duo for speaking to the media after Navneet Rana was discharged. While granting bail, the court put forth conditions to the duo to refrain from speaking to the media on the issue.