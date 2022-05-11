Navneet & Ravi Rana's May 14 Aarti At Delhi Hanuman Mandir To Counter CM Uddhav's Rally

Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana announced on Wednesday that they will be conducting a maha aarti at Delhi's Old Hanuman temple on May 14, the same day when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to hold a public meeting.

The announcement comes amid their ongoing tussle with the Shiv Sena, ever since they were arrested over their Hanuman Chalisa dare late last month.

Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana walked out of jail on May 5, after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the religious hymn outside CM Thackeray's family residence Matoshree in Mumbai.

After being released, the Amravati MP was taken to Lilavati hospital from Byculla jail due to her spondylitis. The couple has accused the Maharashtra government of 'misusing power' and also alleged ill-treatment in jail. They are required to reply to a notice from the Mumbai Sessions Court where the Mumbai Police has filed a petition seeking their re-arrest for allegedly violating the terms of their bail by speaking to the media about matters concerning their case.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Navneet Rana said, "On 14 May, Uddhav Thackeray is holding a public meeting. On the same date, we will do aarti at the old Hanuman temple in Delhi at 9 am in Connaught Place."

She also expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for asking the Centre and states to 'restrain from registering any FIR, continuing any investigation or taking any coercive measures by invoking Section 124A of IPC' till the law is reconsidered. The MP slammed the MVA government for targeting the Opposition using the colonial-era law.

"The British brought laws against our freedom fighters. A sedition charge was imposed on us just for reciting Hanuman Chalisa. But we got justice from the Supreme Court today. I thank the court, the Law Minister, and Prime Minister for this," she said.

'Sena betrayed BJP for lust of power': Ranas

The couple also hit out at the Shiv Sena for "betraying" BJP in the 2019 elections and accused the party of garnering votes through PM Modi.

"You betrayed BJP because of your lust for power. You got votes because of using PM Modi's name and photo. You butchered the thinking of (Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray," said MLA Ravi Rana.

He slammed the jail administration for failing to take Naveet to the hospital despite her repeatedly complaining about body ache. Rana claimed that the jail administration was working under the pressure of the Chief Minister. The couple met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in New Delhi on Monday and complained about the alleged atrocities faced in prison.

After being discharged from the hospital on May 8, Navneet Rana challenged CM Uddhav Thackeray to contest elections against her. She said, "I challenge you (Uddhav Thackeray). I fought you standing in front of the public. This woman will stand in before you and respond to your unfair fight."