Navneet Rana Accuses MVA Govt Of Beautifying Yakub Memon's Grave; Demands Apology

After the uproar over the decoration of the 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's grave in Bada Kabarastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai erupted, independent MP from Maharashtra's Amravati Navneet Rana on Thursday, September 8, accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of beautifying the convicted terrorist's grave and demanded an apology from Thackeray.

Speaking to Republic over the row on Yakub Memon's grave, Navneet Rana said, "Yakub Menon who tried to attack on Mumbai and on Maharashtra people, his grave is getting decorated by lights, marbles, and flowers. This all thing happened while Maha Vikas Aghadi was there in the power in Maharashtra."

Adding further she said that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after getting the information about the beautification of Memon's grave reacted immediately. "Now we are demanding an investigation... Who wanted legal permission to decorate a terrorist's grave?" She also said that former CM Uddjav Thackeray should apologise to all the people in Maharashtra as his government was in power when Memon's grave was decorated.

"I am an independent MP. I have nothing to do with any political party. But this is my feeling that if somebody attacked a state, and that state government is giving the approval to decorate the grave of this terrorist, this is an unfortunate matter. It is a hurting moment for the whole of India," Navneet Rana told Republic.

It is pertinent to mention that Yakub Memon's grave was decorated with LEDs and marbles in a graveyard of Mumbai's Marine Lines. After BJP leader Ram Kadam shared the images of the decorated grave of Memon, the lighting arrangement was removed.

1993 Mumbai blast terrorist Yakub Memon's grave beautified with LEDs & marble

LED lights and marble tiles were installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's grave in Bada Kabarastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai. Pictures from the cemetery show LED lights focusing on Memon's grave which has been beautified with white marble boundary.

उधव ठाकरे मुख्यमंत्री थे .उस क़ाल में मुंबई में पाकिस्तान के इशारे पर 1993 में बंबकांड करने वाला ख़ूँख़ार आतनवादी याकूब मेमन की कबर मझार में तब्दील हो गयी .

यही है इनका मुंबई से प्यार , यही इनकी देश भक्ती ?



— Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2022

According to sources, electricity was supplied to the lights placed on the grave through the electricity connection in the cemetery. The place where Yakub Memon's body was buried, the Bada Kabrastan site, comes under the jurisdiction of the Burial Waqf Board.

Notably, Yakub Memon was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bombings over his financial involvement. His brother Tiger Memon is one of the prime suspects in the bombings. After all his appeals and petition for clemency were rejected, Yakub was hanged at Nagpur central jail on July 30, 2015