In a big development, Independent MP Navneet Rana complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that she was ill-treated in the lock-up at the Khar Police Station on April 23. In the letter sent to Birla, accessed by Republic TV, on Monday, Rana alleged that she was denied access to drinking water and not allowed to use the washroom on account of her belonging to the Scheduled Caste. Moreover, she asserted that the treatment meted out to her was worse than how animals are treated. Contending that her arrest was illegal, she maintained that she had no intention to incite any religious tension by reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Navneet Rana said, "I was put in a lock-up of the Khar Police Station. Amid several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night, however, no drinking water was provided to me throughout the night. To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to the Scheduled Caste and hence they will not give me water in the same glass. I was told Neechi Zaat Ke Logon Ko Paani Nahi Dete. Thus I was directly abused on the basis of my caste and it is only for this reason that no drinking water was provided."

She added, "I wanted to use the bathroom late in the night. The police staff present there paid no heed to my demands. I was again abused in the most filthy language and several abuses on the ground that I belong to the Scheduled Caste were hurled at me. I was told that we don't let people from Neechi Zaat use our bathrooms".

Observing that she was robbed of her dignity on the night spent at the police station, the Amravati MP argued that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government wanted to signal that anyone who criticises it will have to face prolonged incarceration. At present, Navneet Rana is lodged in the Byculla Jail.

Rana couple arrested amid Hanuman Chalisa row

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by MNS president Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree on April 23.

Amid vociferous protests from Shiv Sena workers and the police issuing them a notice asking them to not disrupt the law and order situation, they called off their plan citing PM Modi's visit to Mumbai on Sunday evening. However, they were still taken to the Khar Police Station and taken into custody. A day earlier, they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Though they applied for bail, the holiday bench of the Bandra court will hear this application will take place on April 29. Meanwhile, the Rana couple has moved the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of the FIRs against them.