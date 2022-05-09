Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana To Not Be Re-arrested For Now; Court Issues Notice On Govt's Plea

In a partial relief for Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, the Mumbai Sessions Court did not immediately issue a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against them on Monday. However, the court issued a notice seeking their reply on why an NBW shouldn't be issued against them for allegedly violating the bail conditions by May 18. This is in response to a plea filed by the Mumbai Police. The Maharashtra government had filed an application urging the court to issue an NBW so that the Rana couple can be taken into custody. According to the prosecution, the bail stands cancelled as they spoke to the media about the case in which they were arrested.

Speaking to Republic TV after the hearing, Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat remarked, "Our agreements in court are that while granting bail to the accused, the court had imposed certain conditions on the accused persons. One of the conditions was that they would not talk to the press or the media in respect of this offence. However, after their release on bail yesterday, they are giving interviews to the press and visual media in respect of this case only. So, in our humble submission, the bail which was granted to them stands cancelled because of that type of condition in the bail order. "

He added, "We have prayed for a non-bailable warrant against the accused so that we can execute it and present them before the court or alternatively, we have prayed before the court that the court can issue them notice. Let them come before the court and be taken into custody and they be sent to jail and appropriate action be taken". When asked whether the Mumbai Police will arrest the Rana couple from Delhi, Gharat said, "Definitely. Wherever they go in India, the police are duty-bound to execute the warrant with the help of the police once it is handed over to them".

Weighing in on whether the court order on the Ranas not allowing them to speak to the media is tantamount to a gag order, he opined, "No, I will not pass comments on the order. Because if we are aggrieved about any order, we have to challenge it before the High Court. Beyond that, I cannot give a comment."

Mumbai Sessions Court issues notice to MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana seeking their say on why a Non-Bailable Warrant should not be issued against them as they have allegedly violated the conditions of the bail given to them. — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

The prosecution flagged these remarks:

"Why for 14 days, I am ready to remain behind the bars for 14 years. I (Navneet Rana) will come out of the jail with full strength. The Ram Bhaktas and Hanuman Bhaktas all over India will teach you a lesson for putting me behind the bars."

"You (Uddhav Thackeray) have committed atrocity on me (Navneet Rana) in the name of Ram and Hanuman. The people will show you what happens to the persons who oppose Ram and Hanuman."

"You got the designation because of your forefathers, but if you have guts (Udhhav Thackeray), I challenge you to stand for election opposite me (Navneet Rana) in any constituency and to win the election which you would not, since you don't know the power of women which I will show you."

Rana couple gets bail

Though Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence, they were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on April 23. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.

In the wee hours of April 24, the Mumbai Police filed a case against them under Section 153 of the IPC. On the same day, they were sent to judicial custody till May 6. Even as the Rana couple petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action. While they were granted bail on May 4, they were released from jail a day later.