Amravati MP Navneet Rama on May 23 appeared before the Parliamentary Privilege Committee over her allegation of "patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out to her at Khar Police Station, Mumbai." Stating that she had kept everything in front of the committee, the independent MP said that those responsible for alleged atrocities should be punished.

"I have kept everything in front of the committee right from the time they arrested me from my place till 14 days that I was in the custody. Sanjay Raut is also a part of it. Now, it is on the committee to decide. They should be punished and they will be punished," Navneet Rana said.

'Mumbai Police Commissioner killed Constitution'

Ahead of appearing before the committee, Rana had attacked Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and accused him of committing atrocities against her.

"He killed the constitution and used all the wrong means to commit atrocities against me. I will submit all names; those who did atrocities against me, and those who ordered them. I only want justice," the MP said.

On May 9, Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. After the meeting, she revealed that Birla expressed his 'regret' over what had transpired with her, and had appointed a date for a hearing before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker, Rana had earlier alleged that she was denied access to drinking water, denied using the washroom and mistreated on account of belonging to Scheduled Caste.

The Rana couple was arrested by Mumbai Police on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after they declared to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence in Bandra.

They were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of promoting enmity, sedition and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty. They walked out of jail on May 5 after 14 days.

