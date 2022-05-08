Navneet Rana Discharged From Hospital; Says 'will Continue Fight' Against Uddhav Thackeray

Amravati MP Navneet Rana who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital has been discharged. The independent MP was hospitalised after her release from the Byculla jail as she has a history of spondylosis which reportedly increased due to continuously sitting and lying on the jail floor.

Navneet Rana was taken to the hospital right after she and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested and booked for sedition for attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra Chief Minister's house, were released on Thursday, May 5.

Navneet Rana challenges Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking to the media after being discharged from the hospital, Navneet Rana said, "If reciting Hanuman Chalisa is a crime then I am ready to be in jail for ten years".

Further challenging Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to contest against her, Amravati MP stated, "I challenge you (Uddhav Thackeray). I fought you standing in front of the public ".

"This one woman will stand in front of you and will respond to your unfair fight", Navneet Rana said.

Providing details of her current health condition, Rana said, "I suffered from atrocities. My back injury has become a major issue. I only requested the doctor to discharge me today but the doctor didn't want to".

Rana couple walk out of jail

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana walked out of jail on May 5, a day after a Mumbai court granted them bail. They were in jail for more than a week after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's private residence, 'Matoshree'. Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23.

However, amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa but were arrested on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.

