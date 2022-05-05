'Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana Case Is Not Sedition, It's Overkill', Says MP Mahesh Jethmalani

As Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana walked out of jail on Thursday after they were slapped with several charges including sedition by the Maharashtra Government over reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said that this is not a case of sedition but a misapplication, further asserting that the sedition law is being misused.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Mahesh Jethmalani stated, "It's (Ranas' case) not a case of sedition, it's clearly misapplication. It's clearly overkill. In sedition is punishable with life imprisonment, so they wanted to make the charges very serious so that the Ranas' were compelled to move to sessions court."

When asked whether some state governments misuse their power to fix someone, the senior advocate responded, "The answer is a resounding yes. The sedition law is being misused. Every time people want to stifle criticism, they resort to the sedition law. That does not mean sedition law is not needed. Genuine cases of insurrection against a lawfully elected government requires a law of sedition. But those who are responsible for the misuse of the law, stringent action should be taken against them."

Speaking on Sharjeel Imam's case, the JNU case and the Kedar Singh case, Jethmalani added, "That's a clear case of sedition. You are now actually trying to undermine the terrotorial integrity of the country. That's clearly a case of sedition. As far as the JNU case is concerned, the Supreme Court constitutional head had said that their has to be an incitement of violence against the government for sedition."

"Once the state arrogates itself to define the limits of criticism, then the state is the seditionist in my view. They are subverting the Constitution. There should be a careful look at the Sedition law and its misuse," Mahesh Jethmalani added while reacting to the sedition case slapped on Ranas'.

Why were Rana couple arrested?

The Hanuman Chalisa row started when MNS president Raj Thackeray on April 12 asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques by May 3, failing which he warned MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence on Saturday.

They were arrested by the Mumbai Police despite taking back their decision to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'. They were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to the FIR.