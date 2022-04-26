Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana File Complaint Against Sanjay Raut Under SC/ST Act In Nagpur

Embroiled in the Hanuman Chalisa controversy, independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband filed a complaint against MP, and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Tuesday. In the complaint letter filed before the Nagpur police through their legal representatives, the Rana couple has requested to register a case against the Associate Editor of Saamana under the Atrocities Act. The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 prevent atrocities and hate crimes against people belonging to the section.

Confirming the receiving of the complaint from the political couple, the Commissioner of Police of Nagpur, Amitesh Kumar said, "My team is investigating the matter'.

Amid Raj Thackeray's standing warning to the MVA government to ban the use of loudspeakers in mosques, the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree on April 23. However, after the police issued them a notice asking them to not disrupt the law and order situation, they called off their plan citing PM Modi's visit to Mumbai on Sunday evening. They were still taken to the Khar Police Station and taken into custody.

Sanjay Raut's targets the Rana couple

After the Rana couple were taken into custody, Raut had issued a warning against 'messing with Matoshree'. While speaking at a Press Conference in Nagpur on Saturday, the Shiv Sena leader made many inciteful comments against the power couple who have taken up the loudspeaker movement in Maharashtra. “I am saying this on record. Will bury you 20ft below if you mess with Matoshree,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Khar police booked the Ranas under IPC Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc), and 124A (sedition) which was allegedly added later, besides provisions of the Bombay Police Act. A second FIR was filed against the Ranas on Sunday under IPC Section 353 for alleged assault of a public servant to prevent him/her from doing official duty, to which the Ranas had taken exception and moved the court.

Navneet & Ravi are in 14-day judicial custody and lodged in Byculla and Taloja jails respectively. They had applied for bail in the Mumbai Sessions Court, however, failed to get immediate relief. The Mumbai Police was directed to file a response on their plea till April 29 and the bail hearing could happen on the same day.