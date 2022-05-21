Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana Get Another Notice From BMC Over Illegal Construction At Residence

In a key development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued another notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana regarding illegal construction in their house, which is located in the Mumbai's Khar area. The development comes after the Mumbai Police recently told a special court in the city that they will not arrest the Rana couple till June 9, the next date of hearing on the police's plea seeking cancellation of their bail.

The Ranas have been at loggerheads with the ruling party in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena ever since they were arrested on April 23 after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddav Thackeray's family residence, 'Matoshree'. Navneet and Ravi Rana walked out of the jail on May 5 after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the religious hymn outside the CM's residence.

After the politician couple were released, Navneet Rana was taken to Lilavati hospital from Byculla jail due to her spondylitis. The couple has accused the Maharashtra government of 'misusing power' and also alleged ill-treatment in jail.

'Uddhav Thackeray is having a Lanka of corruption in Maharashtra': Navneet Rana

Additionally, the Rana duo, as promised, began their Padyatra and recited the Hanuman Chalisa at Old Hanuman temple in New Delhi on May 14. With heavy police force, independent MP Navneet Rana and independent MLA Ravi Rana started their march along with their followers towards Old Hanuman Temple in Delhi. After reaching the Temple, the Rana duo started reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, and those who accompanied them also echoed "Jai Shree Ram" chants after the Hanuman Chalisa was recited.

Navneet Rana had said, "Now I will fight against corruption. Uddhav Thackeray is having a Lanka of corruption in Maharashtra. Now a war will begin against this Lanka. Uddhav Thackeray is against Hindutva. If he has left some Hindu ideology left, he will begin his rally with Hanuman Chalisa. Uddhav Thackeray is working with BMC for a very long time and he is involved in corruption. Until and unless I expose this, I will not quit."

Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana meet Sanjay Raut in Leh

Keeping their differences aside, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met his Parliamentary colleague Navneet Rana in Leh. The leaders were on a scheduled visit to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir as a part of the Parliamentary Standing Committees, in order to review the working of Government Departments. Navneet was accompanied by her husband Ravi Rana and a picture from their meeting where Raut was seen chatting with Rana during lunch.