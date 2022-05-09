A day after being discharged from the hospital, independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have set off for Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

The couple, who have spent 12 days behind the bars over the Hanuman Chalisa controversy, has complained of ill-treatment in the lock-up, with Navneet Rana even claiming that "casteist slurs" were hurled at her by the Mumbai police.

The Ranas were arrested on April 23 and slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Following her release from the Byculla prison, Navneet was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital over her spondylosis.

Rana couple to file complaint with Delhi police

Speaking to reporters on the way to the national capital, the Lok Sabha MP said she will lodge a complaint with the Delhi police against the 'atrocities' she faced by the Mumbai police during the overnight detention at the Santacruz police station. Ravi Rana also demanded that the authorities release the CCTV footage from 1 AM to 5 PM when they were allegedly harassed by the police.

"We have always respected the court order and will continue to do so. We will thus not speak of the offense or matters related to the case. But I will surely speak about the oppression that I faced in detention. I will go to Delhi and meet the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Lok Sabha Speaker who respect women. I have already tried lodging a complaint in Maharashtra, where goons threatened to kill me. I will meet the Delhi police and request action against this mistreatment," Navneet Rana said.

MLA Ravi Rana also reacted to the BMC notices issued to him and accused Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of suppressing the voice of the Opposition. "Unlike Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Anil Parab, I have only one flat and I can present an account of every asset I own," Rana said, adding that he would complain about the "arrogance" of Maharashtra CM in Delhi.