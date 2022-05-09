Navneet Rana Rejects Allegations Of Violating Court Order; 'can Put Forth Views As An MP'

Defending her remarks made to the press, independent MP Navneet Rana, after reaching Delhi, said that nothing objectionable or outside the purview of the court order, based on which she got bail, was made. Navneet and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, were arrested on April 23 and slapped with sedition charges before being lodged at the Byculla jail.

After being released on bail, the independent MP was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai, from where she was discharged on May 8 after receiving treatment for spondylosis. She along with her husband reached Delhi today (May 9) to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and apprise them about the alleged ill-treatment they faced from Maharashtra authorities.

As part of her bail conditions, Nanveet and Ravi Rana were asked to refrain from speaking to the media about the issue.

"I have come to Delhi to raise my concerns against the officials concerned in the Centre about the ill-treatment meted out to me during the arrest in Mumbai. I had also submitted my complaints to the state government. However, no action was taken," she said, adding, "The court had ordered me not to comment on specific topics. However, I can put forth my views as a Member of Parliament (MP) according to the rights granted under the Constitution. Hence I spoke categorically about the rough behaviour with me in the police station and also about not being given permission for a medical checkup in spite of suffering from chronic back issues. It's my right to talk on these issues."

Ravi Rana also rejected allegations of the couple violating the court order to not interact with the media.

"We respect the court for giving us bail. There hasn't been any violation of the court order from our side. No comments have been made by us that the court had asked us to refrain from. However, we have only expressed our views based on the rights given to the citizens under the Constitution," he said.

Maharashtra Govt moves sessions court seeking re-arrest of Rana couple

In a big development on Monday, the Maharashtra government moved the Mumbai Sessions Court seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. The application claimed that the Rana couple had violated one of the bail conditions by talking to the media about the case in which they were arrested.

Earlier, after being discharged from the hospital, Navneet Rana had challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to contest elections against her.

"You got the designation because of your forefathers, but if you have guts (Udhhav Thackeray), I challenge you to stand for election opposite me in any constituency and to win the election which you would not, since you don't know the power of women which I will show you," she had said.

Accusing Rana of violating her bail conditions, the prosecution cited this statement along with several others, to seek the couple's rearrest.

(Image: PTI)