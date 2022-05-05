Navneet Rana Rushed To Lilavati Hospital After Being Granted Bail In Hanuman Chalisa Row

Immediately after being released from the Byculla jail, MP Navneet Rana was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. In visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, Navneet, who was allegedly not in a position to walk can be seen being taken in a wheelchair inside one of the rooms of the hospital, where she was laid on her back on the stretcher, as doctors began her checkup.

Even on Wednesday, the Amravati MP spent a major portion of the day in the JJ hospital for checkups related to spondylitis- spinal arthritis that had been brought to the notice of the authorities in the medical examinations conducted after her arrest. Also, a scan was recommended but the same was not initiated.

It is being said that her arthritis has been aggravated after sitting and sleeping for long hours on a stone floor bed in the jail.

Mumbai Police arrest Rana couple

Though Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence, they were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on April 23. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.

In the wee hours of April 24, Mumbai Police filed a case against them under Section 153 of the IPC. On the same day, they were sent to judicial custody till May 6. Even as the Rana couple petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea on Monday while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action. While granting them bail on Wednesday, the Mumbai Sessions Court warned that their bail can be cancelled if they commit a similar offence. There was, however, a delay as the release order couldn't be obtained from the concerned Magistrate Court in due time.

On Thursday, the legal process of furnishing Rs.50,000 was completed after which the Rana couple's lawyer dropped a copy of the release order in the bail box placed outside the Byculla Jail. The bail box was opened before the stipulated time of 3.30 pm on health grounds, sources revealed.