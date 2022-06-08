Navneet Rana Slams Maha Govt Over 85-page Chargesheet; 'Building Pressure Before RS Polls'

In a big relief to Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, the Borivali Magistrate Court has granted the Rana-duo plea for exemption from personal appearance today (June 8) after the Khar police submitted its chargesheet against them in a case registered against both under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), demanding their presence in the court.

Notably, the chargesheet filed is of 85 pages and also includes the transcript of the Rana-duo's Facebook live in which they were obstructing the government from doing its work, according to the police.

Before the Borivali Magistrate court granted relief to Independent MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana from appearing in front of the court on June 8, Navneet spoke to Republic TV.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Navneet Rana said, "They had given us a notice and it is the first time I am hearing that ‘You have to be present in front of the court’. Today in Amravati, we have a major issue with water. For (last) ten days there is a problem in Amravati. So I am taking a serious meeting regarding the water issue in Amravati. So today I could be there in front of the court. Whatever the next date that the court will ask us to be present in the court, we will be present there."

She further added that this is the first time they got a notice to appear in front of the court when only the chargesheet was filed.

#BREAKING | We have got a notice. Won't be able to appear before court today. This is an attempt to put pressure tactics on us ahead of Rajya Sabha polls: Independent MP Navneet Rana speaks out on chargesheethttps://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/9pp0MNFXLs — Republic (@republic) June 8, 2022

'They are doing it for Rajya Sabha elections'

The MP from Amravati stated that the Maharashtra government want to pressure her husband before the Rajya Sabha elections as they clearly know he would support the BJP candidate. "There are many issues in Maharashtra but they are not focusing on them. But Rajya Sabha is there in a few days and independent MLA Ravi Rana will be voting against Shiv Sena. They want to build pressure on Ravi Rana Ji. We are voting in the favour of BJP," Navneet Rana said.

Stating this is all connected to the Rajya Sabha election, she called the sedition charges on her and her husband, she said the offences framed against them are wrong. "We will fight for justice," she said.

MLA Ravi Rana asserts 'BJP win certain' as fight in Maharashtra for 6th RS seat looms

Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will battle it out for the sixth seat of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra as none of the seven candidates in the fray withdrew their nomination. As the battle for a place in the upper House of Parliament heats up, independent MLA Ravi Rana said that no independent MLA will support Shiv Sena.

"BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik is the BJP's candidate for Rajya Sabha Polls. Shiv Sena's candidate will not get the votes of independent MLAs. The way Devendra Fadnavis maintained relations with independents, Maha Vikas Aghadi couldn't even do its 1%. The BJP candidate's win is certain," Rana said on June 3.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP has fielded Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and ex-MP Dhananjay Mahadik, while Shiv Sena has placed two candidates - Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. NCP has renominated Praful Patel, while Congress has Imran Pratapgarhi. The battle for the sixth seat is between BJP's Mahadik and Sena's Sanjay Pawar.