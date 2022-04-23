Navneet Rana Slams 'misuse Of Power' By MVA Govt; Seeks Help From BJP, Fadnavis

In an unprecedented turn of events, Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday based on the complaint of Shiv Sena, which had been staging a protest outside their house all day. Issuing a video message, Navneet Rana slammed the Maharashtra administration for their 'misuse of power', questioning why action was being taken against them when they had not even stepped outside their home.

"Today at our house, police forcibly entered. They issued a notice against us and respecting that notice, we have not stepped outside of the house. But still, they are registering an offence against us and the entire administration has invaded our home and are forcing us to go to the police station," said Rana.

She added, "I only have one question for Uddhav Thackeray. Following your notice, we have not stepped our foot outside the house, but I have never seen such misuse of power and hooliganism in Maharashtra. They are telling us to sit in the car and go to the police station. I request Devendra Fadnavis and Narayan Rane that this is happening with people's representatives in Maharashtra, help us. There would be no one to ask for justice if justice is denied to people like us."

Navneet, Ravi Rana arrested by Mumbai Police

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, high voltage drama unfolded outside Independent MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence.

Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence with an ambulance for the 'Bunty-Babli' couple, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks. The BJP has come down heavily on their arrest and has slammed the state government for misusing their power.