Navneet Rana Slams Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA Govt; 'Shiv Sena Has Become Aurangzeb Sena'

Following independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana's padyatra to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at Old Hanuman temple in New Delhi on Saturday, Navneet slammed the MVA government in Maharashtra. The independent Lok Sabha MP, on Sunday, took on the Maharashtra government and CM Uddhav Thackeray over the Hanuman Chalisa row. Slamming the government, Rana stated that the Shiv Sena has become "Aurangzeb Sena".

Addressing a media briefing on Sunday, the Rana couple lashed out at the MVA government and said that the Maharashtra CM was ignoring people’s plights in the state.

“MVA government and CM Uddhav Thackeray have not done any developmental work for Maharashtra. In his Saturday rally, CM did not speak about unemployment and plight of the farmers,” Navneet Rana said, adding that CM Thackeray was “greedy for power”.

'False cases were filed against me': Navneet Rana

Following her march along with her followers towards Old Hanuman Temple in Delhi on Saturday, Navneet Rana on Sunday slammed CM Uddhav Thackeray over the Hanuman Chalisa row. “Why is Uddhav Thackeray opposing Hanuman Chalisa? They are behaving like goons. Is it a crime to recite Hanuman Chalisa?” she asked.

“Why do I have to go to Kashmir to recite Hanuman Chalisa? They imposed sedition charges on me. This is dirty politics. Shiv Sena has become Aurangzeb Sena,” the MP said. “I was ill-treated in the custody. False cases were filed against me. What will happen if Rashmi Thackeray is treated in the same way I was treated? Let us see what will happen after they come out of power,” Navneet Rana added.

Continuing her attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena party, the Lok Sabha MP said, “It is unfortunate that some people visited the tomb of Aurangzeb. Why did not Uddhav Thackeray speak against those people who visited the tomb of Aurangzeb? Uddhav Thackeray should contest the election against me.”

“Uddhav Thackeray has not done the work of changing the name of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar,” she added while interacting with the press.

'Hindus being threatened by CM Thackeray': Ravi Rana

Speaking in the press briefing alongside his wife Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana also lashed out at the MVA government and said that Hindus were being targeted by CM Thackeray. “The MVA government is misusing power. Hindus are being threatened by CM Thackeray. This is very unfortunate,” Rana said.

Further speaking about the Hanuman Chalisa row, the MLA said that he was mistreated. “They imposed sedition on us. Our house was attacked. This is very unfortunate,” Ravi Rana slamming the CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

Attacking the Maharashtra CM, he said, “Uddhav Thackeray asks what is the need to recite Hanuman Chalisa! It seems he is saying such things on the instructions of someone else. Maharashtra needs a CM like Devendra Fadnavis.”

Ranas vow to fight Maha CM's 'Lanka of corruption'

The Rana duo, as promised, began their Padyatra and recited the Hanuman Chalisa at Old Hanuman temple in New Delhi on Saturday. With heavy police force, independent MP Navneet Rana and independent MLA Ravi Rana started their march along with their followers towards Old Hanuman Temple in Delhi. After reaching the Temple, the Rana duo started reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and those who accompanied them also echoed "Jai Shree Ram" chants after the Hanuman Chalisa was recited.

After reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the Old Hanuman temple in Delhi, Navneet Rana said, "Now I will fight against corruption. Uddhav Thackeray is having a Lanka of corruption in Maharashtra. Now a war will begin against this Lanka. Uddhav Thackeray is against Hindutva. If he has left some Hindu ideology left, he will begin his rally with Hanuman Chalisa. Uddhav Thackeray is working with BMC for a very long time and he is involved in corruption. Until and unless I expose this, I will not quit."

