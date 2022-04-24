Navneet, Ravi Rana Arrested: MoS Danve Says 'situation In Maharashtra Akin To Emergency'

As high drama unfolded in Maharashtra following the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve criticized the ruling MVA government on Sunday and compared the situation to an emergency.

Citing multiple attacks on BJP leaders over the past few weeks, Danve said there is no proper law and order situation in Maharashtra. He said, "Law and order situation in Maharashtra is not good. Atul Bhatkalkar organised 'Pol Khol'.....the mirror of his car was damaged. Mohit Kamboj was attacked. Maharashtra government knows who the attackers are. Law and order situation has collapsed in the state."

On the arrest of the Rana couple, the Minister of State said, "Rana duo only wished the recital of Hanuman Chalisa. There is no need to take objection to this. But many Shiv Sena workers created ruckus outside Rana's house. Police also played the role of mute spectators."

"A morcha went to one leader and the people from the morcha were arrested, but Police did not take action on those who were protesting outside the house of another leader. In 1975, there was an Emergency in India, there is a situation similar to an Emergency in Maharashtra," Danve added.

Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday evening for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups". The arrest came hours after they announced plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of 'Matoshree' - the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The declaration to recite the Hindu devotional hymn sparked protests by hundreds of Shiv Sena workers, who gathered outside the Ranas' residence in Mumbai's Khar, waving flags and shouting slogans. The couple called off their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa but Sena workers said the Ranas would not be allowed to leave until they apologized for insulting Matoshree.

Some party workers also broke barricades and tried to barge into the residence but were stopped by police.

BJP condemns Ranas' arrest

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), condemned the arrest of Ranas, with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that the actions were painful and embarrassing for the state.

Later, Fadnavis tweeted, “Heart-wrenching incidents in Maharashtra. When there is no action on attacks on Mumbai BJP's PolKhol Yatra and total ignorance towards threatening remarks for women by MVA leaders, MVA slapped IPC 153(A) on MP Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana who just came for the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa.”

Referring to Navneet, Fadnavis also said that a woman cannot be kept in custody at night and there is utter disregard for Supreme Court orders about the detention of women.

Meanwhile, the Rana couple filed a counter-complaint with the Mumbai Police against 700 Shiv Sena leaders and workers, including CM Thackeray, after they were arrested.