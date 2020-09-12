Navy Veteran Attacked: Daughter And Politicians Stage Protest, Demand Strict Punishment

Agitated by the attack on an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward by Shiv Sena goons, BJP leaders, and daughter of Madan Sharma staged a protest outside the office of Additional Commissioner of Police on Saturday and demanded the accused to be booked under non-bailable offences. Earlier in the day, six Shiv Sena goons - including two Sena Shakha chiefs were granted bail.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar urged for a meeting with Additional Commissioner of Police in order to demand a non-bailable charge against the goons.

"Two unit heads and other workers of Shiv Sena beat up a retired Navy officer in my constituency and we had filed complaint against them. The Police last night arrested six people in connection with the case but they all were given bail before 9 am today. We are protesting here to meet Additional Commissioner of Police to ask him to charge them under non-bailable sections. Section 326 and trespassing should be charged against them," he said.

Madan Sharma's daughter had earlier revealed that her father was beaten without any provocation. Moreover, she added that police personnel came to her house one hour later allegedly to arrest Madan Sharma. Additionally, she called for the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra, citing that nobody was safe in the state.

Shiv Sena shakha chiefs & 4 other granted bail

Earlier in the day, six Shiv Sena goons - including two Sena Shakha chiefs were granted bail for allegedly attacking 62-year-old retired Navy veteran - Madan Sharma. The bail comes within 24-hours of arrest, and Mumbai Police has reportedly said that the sections on which they were charged were bailable offence and hence bail was granted. Mumbai police on Friday night arrested six people - Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam, Sanjay Manjre and four others. All have been granted bail now.

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

On Friday, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to run away. Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

