BJP's Ashish Shelar Slams Bailable Charges Against Sena Goons; Raises Yakub Memon Case

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday lashed out at the Maharashtra government for registering easily bailable charges against the Shiv Sena goons who brutally attacked retired navy officer Madan Sharma, asking them if they had 'mortgaged their brains somewhere.' Comparing the complaint to the non-bailable charges filed against those who tried to sell 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's grave, Ashish Shelar called the Maha Vikas Aghadi government 'a Tigadhi East India company.'

"Non-bailable serious offence to save the grave of Mumbai bomb blast accused Yakub Memon and simple bailable offence against those who beat up patriotic retired Navy officer Madan Sharma! Wow! Is their Vivek Buddhi mortgaged? It is the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government or Tighadi East India Company?" tweeted Ashish Shelar in Marathi.

मुंबई बाँम्ब स्फोट आरोपी याकूब मेमनची कबर वाचविण्यासाठी अजामीनपात्र गंभीर गुन्हा

आणि

देशप्रेमी निवृत्त नेव्ही अधिकारी मदन शर्मांना मारहाण करणाऱ्यांवर जामिनपात्र साधा गुन्हा

वा रे वा!

विवेक बुध्दी गहाण ठेवली काय?

हे महाराष्ट्र विकास आघाडी सरकार आहे की,

तिघाडीची ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी? — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) September 15, 2020

Navy veteran meets Governor Koshyari

On Monday night, the Mumbai Police re-arrested six Shiv Sena goons who attacked 62-year-old Navy veteran Madan Sharma. They were granted bail on Saturday within 24-hours of their arrest. While two of them are Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam and Sanjay Manjre, four others are also associated with the party. However, shortly after, the six accused have been granted bail on the surety of 15 thousand each.

Speaking to media on Tuesday after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Navy veteran Madan Sharma said that the Governor has assured that he will speak to the Centre about the imposition of President's rule.

On September 11, Shiv Sena goons attacked the ex-Navy officer over a WhatsApp forward. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to get away. The WhatsApp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

