In yet another 'revealation', NCP minister Nawab Malik on Monday, alleged that ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had links with 'drug mafia'. Tweeting a photo of one Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis, he pointed out that Rana had recently been arrested in a drug trafficking case. Stating that Jaideep Rana was 'financial head' of the River song which features both Fadnavis and his wife, he demanded CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue.

Nawab Malik accuses Fadnavis of drug mafia link

"One Jaydeep Rana is currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case. He has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was financial head of famous River song by former CM's wife Amrita Fadnavis: Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure. I wonder if Fadnavis is the mastermind of the drug mafia. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue," said Malik in a press conference.

Fadnavis accuses Malik of underworld links

Retorting to the 'drug mafia' allegations, Fadnavis refuted any relations with Rana. Stating that Rana had multiple pictures with the entire team including himself, he clarified that the private firm had been employed to shoot the River song has itself refuted links to Rana. Considering criminal defamation, he alleged that Nawab Malik had links with the underworld and he wouls present all facts - post-Diwali.

"The photo was taken by the team for filming the River anthem. We have no relations with them. The picture is four years old. Those who have relations with underworld, please don't link my name. Nawab Malik ji did not see that he (Jaideep Rana) has a picture with me as well. Because he knew the value will be less, that is why he tweeted photo with my wife. I may consider criminal defamation," said Fadnavis.

Alleging Nawab Malik's links with the 'underworld', he added, "The way he has termed it BJP's drug connection, Nawab Malik's own son-in-law was fund with drugs. If we use Nawab Malik's ratio, the entire NCP is the drug mafia. Nawab Malik ji has set off a (Lavang) firecracker on Diwali, after Diwali, I will set off a bomb. Those who have links to the underworld, they should not talk about drugs. I will submit all proof of Nawab Malik's underworld links before you and Sharad Pawar. He is trying to weaken the charge sheet against his son-in-law and pressure NCB officers to let his son-in-law go. Let law take its course."

NDPS court grants bail to Nawab Malik's son-in-law

Recently, Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was granted bail by the NDPS court in connection to a drugs case after noting that NCB had not provided any material to which showed his involvement. Khan, along with Rahila Furniturewala and Karan Sejnani, were booked under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(C), 27A, 27, 28 and 29 of the NDPS act. He was accused of procuring, selling, purchase and transport 194.6 kg of ganja and 6 CBD (cannabidiol) sprays and financing illicit trafficking. Khan was sent to custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau on 14 January, after which his custody was extended.