The war of words between Nawab Malik and Devendra Fadnavis continued unabated after the former accused the ex-Maharashtra CM of shielding criminals. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he again denied having any association with the "underworld" as alleged by Fadnavis and claimed that the latter was levelling such a charge as he wanted to "save" NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Pertinently, the Maharashtra Minister has already accused Wankhede of registering fake cases in order to extort people and creating a fake caste certificate to become an IRS officer.

Adding to his defence of the land transaction with Haseena Parkar's driver and bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan, Nawab Malik remarked, "In 2005, I was not a Minister. You raised a question about his video with RR Patil going viral. That video went viral after we purchased the property from Munira Plumber. Salim Patel filed a defamation suit against those newspapers and channels that alleged his connection with Dawood Ibrahim. As per my information, Salim Patel passed away 5 months ago". Moreover, he highlighted that Khan was not a convict in 2005 when the deal took place.

Accusing Fadnavis of appointing alleged criminals on government positions, the NCP spokesperson claimed, "Did you not make Munna Yadav head of the Construction Board? Did Munna Yadav become pure after bathing in your Ganga? Did you not make Haidar Azam head of the Maulana Azad Finance Corporation? Does Haidar Azam not settle the people of Bangladesh in Mumbai? Haidar Azam's second wife who is Bangladeshi was being probed by the Malad Police Station and the papers were sent to a police station in 24 Parganas. The Bengal Police said that the birth certificate and her documents are fake. Did you not muzzle the matter with the CMO placing a call to the Malad Police Station?"

"Not even one case of fake currency came to the fore in Maharashtra until October 8, 2017, nearly one year (since demonetisation). Because the circulation of fake currency was taking place in Maharashtra under Devendra Ji's protection. On October 8, 2017, the Director of Intelligence Revenue conducted raids in BKC in which fake currency notes worth Rs.14.56 crore were seized. Devendra Ji helped in muzzling the matter. The nexus of fake currency notes is operated by Pakistan, ISI, Dawood via Bangladesh," Malik alleged.

Lamenting that the matter was not transferred to the NIA, he asserted that the brother of Haji Arfat Shaikh, the then president of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission was arrested in this matter. Alleging Wankhede's role in muzzling the case, he added, "This case was of DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence). Sameer Wankhede who was posted in Mumbai for 14 years continuously was posted as Joint Commissioner Intelligence Revenue on July 1, 2017. At that time, he was in charge of this department".

Claiming that Devendra Fadnavis has connections with Dawood Ibrahim's aide, Malik elaborated, "On October 29, Riyaz Bhati whose connection with Dawood Ibrahim was cited by newspapers was caught with a fake passport at Sahar Airport. The entire city knows who Riyaz Bhati is. What was the reason behind a person being set free in two days after being caught with double passports? Why was Riyaz Bhati seen with you in all functions? Why was he seen at your dinner table? We don't want to make allegations about the country's PM. But if someone goes to a PM's function, he cannot be issued a pass without proper scanning. When the PM came to this city, Riyaz Bhati also clicked pictures with him."

Watch Nawab Malik's full press conference: