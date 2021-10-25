Nawab Malik Accuses Sameer Wankhede Of Using 'fake Caste Certificate' To Secure Govt Job

Continuing his tirade against Sameer Wankhede, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik accused the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director of using a fake caste certificate for securing a government job. Referring to the birth certificate shared by him on Twitter, where Wankhede is categorized as a Muslim, the Maharashtra Minister claimed that the former corrected his father's name to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category. According to Malik, this was unfair to the genuine Dalit candidates appearing for the UPSC exam.

In a veiled reference to the cases involving Aryan Khan and his son-in-law, the NCP leader maintained that Wankhede registers fake cases in order to extort money from people. Nawab Malik also clarified that he harboured no ill-will against the Narcotics Control Bureau. The IRS officer has filed an affidavit in a Mumbai sessions court stating that personal attacks were being made against him to derail the drug probe in the Mumbai drug bust case.

Nawab Malik said,

Sameer Dawood Wankhede is a fraud. He has a birth certificate with the name 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede'. He has tampered with the birth certificate and corrected the name of his father which was changed after conversion. On the basis of that, he obtained the caste certificate. The rights of the Dalit candidates of IRS were snatched away by fraud. His entire life started from fraud. He is indulging in fraud.

He is foisting fake cases. He extorts money on a huge scale from people. That money is parked with builders. Some builders invest money in his new wife's company. The money is sent through hawala. His black chapter started from here.

The person who gets a job on the basis of a fake certificate claims to be an upright officer. He has created bogus cases. He scared people and extorted money. Our fight is not against NCB but against a person who is spreading terror, extorting money and registering fake cases despite being a government servant.

Sameer Wankhede issues statement

Earlier in the day, Wankhede issued a statement on the birth certificate released by Malik. Taking pride in his 'secular heritage', he stated that the publication of his personal documents is "defamatory" in nature and amounted to an unnecessary invasion of his family's privacy. Mentioning that his family was under tremendous mental and emotional pressure, Wankhede expressed pain at the unprovoked slanderous attacks by Nawab Malik.